BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 33.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 99,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $9,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 7,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $380,224.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BWA opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.52. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWA. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

