Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.20. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 3,500 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.79 million and a PE ratio of -1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.49 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution, blending, and package of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

