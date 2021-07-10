BrightView (NYSE:BV) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightView Holdings, Inc. is a provider of commercial landscaping services primarily in the United States. It provides services from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail and golf courses. BrightView Holdings, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Get BrightView alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

BV opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. BrightView has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.45.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.70 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BrightView will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BrightView by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,229,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in BrightView by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,053,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,651,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in BrightView by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightView during the 1st quarter worth approximately $942,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightView (BV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.