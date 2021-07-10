British Land (LON:BLND) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of British Land (LON:BLND) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

BLND has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on British Land from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on British Land from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. British Land currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 480 ($6.27).

Get British Land alerts:

BLND stock opened at GBX 515.20 ($6.73) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 514.30. The company has a market capitalization of £4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.63. British Land has a twelve month low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 548 ($7.16).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a GBX 6.64 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. British Land’s payout ratio is currently -0.08%.

In related news, insider Irvinder Goodhew acquired 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, for a total transaction of £8,333.82 ($10,888.19). Also, insider Simon Carter acquired 39,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.57) per share, for a total transaction of £198,609.55 ($259,484.65). Insiders purchased 57,186 shares of company stock worth $29,026,073 in the last quarter.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.