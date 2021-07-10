Brokerages Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Equities analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Chart Industries posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $4,909,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,179,000 after purchasing an additional 264,882 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $2,433,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 23,548 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $153.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.83. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $167.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

