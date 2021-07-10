Brokerages Anticipate Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DGII shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $20.02. The company had a trading volume of 88,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,017. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.06. Digi International has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $681.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Digi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Digi International by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Digi International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Digi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,566,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Digi International by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

