Brokerages Anticipate Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $770.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will report $770.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $773.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $767.30 million. Grocery Outlet reported sales of $803.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

GO stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.07. 302,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.32. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of -0.35.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $68,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,659.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,381,060. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 119,698 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,976,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,564,000 after acquiring an additional 34,969 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 29.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,179,000 after acquiring an additional 106,392 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,177,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,434,000 after buying an additional 72,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.