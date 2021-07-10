Brokerages Anticipate Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.02. Limelight Networks posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.78.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LLNW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.77. 945,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,071. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.51.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

