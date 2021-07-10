Brokerages Anticipate Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) to post ($3.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($3.31). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($3.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($14.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.97) to ($13.79). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($12.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.32) to ($5.09). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDGL traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.92. The company had a trading volume of 121,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,945. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.08. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $95.06 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.