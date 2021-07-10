Brokerages Anticipate Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $176.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to post sales of $176.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $176.00 million. Perficient reported sales of $146.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $704.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700.21 million to $712.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $772.47 million, with estimates ranging from $762.01 million to $790.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.95. 238,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,181. Perficient has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $83.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 78.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Perficient by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Perficient by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,547 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Perficient by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,480 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $17,129,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

