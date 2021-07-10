Brokerages Anticipate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.81 Billion

Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will announce sales of $16.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.07 billion and the highest is $17.48 billion. The Walt Disney reported sales of $11.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full year sales of $67.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.35 billion to $69.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $85.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.40 billion to $88.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Walt Disney.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock opened at $177.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.82, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $113.37 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Walt Disney (DIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.