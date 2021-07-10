Brokerages Expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $436.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to report sales of $436.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $423.50 million to $442.00 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported sales of $529.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

OLLI traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.58. 922,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,567. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $75.75 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,390,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,009,000 after purchasing an additional 40,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,104,000 after buying an additional 120,446 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,835,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,381,000 after buying an additional 53,169 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,140,000 after acquiring an additional 181,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,747,000 after acquiring an additional 592,643 shares during the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.