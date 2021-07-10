Brokerages Expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will report sales of $18.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.78 billion to $18.30 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $15.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year sales of $75.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.39 billion to $76.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $78.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.12 billion to $79.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.58.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $149.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $150.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 153,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $869,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 56,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 42.5% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

