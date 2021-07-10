Brokerages Expect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Analysts expect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for WD-40’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.31. WD-40 reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full-year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDFC traded down $6.77 on Monday, hitting $255.03. 192,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,531. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $183.55 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

