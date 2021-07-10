Brokerages Set Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Price Target at $13.50

Shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Aegis upped their price objective on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright cut Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 1,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 581.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 848,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.65 and a quick ratio of 14.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.93. Arcimoto has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.55 million, a P/E ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 2.53.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 650.85%. The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcimoto will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.