Brokerages Set HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) PT at $20.00

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

HDELY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HDELY stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 21,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,595. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.343 dividend. This is a boost from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. HeidelbergCement’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.29%.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.