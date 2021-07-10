Brokerages Set Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Target Price at GBX 200

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 195 ($2.55).

A number of analysts have issued reports on HOC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON HOC opened at GBX 161.80 ($2.11) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of £831.45 million and a P/E ratio of 77.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 179.82. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 149.70 ($1.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

