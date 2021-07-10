Brokerages Set iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) PT at $44.83

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.87. 258,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.14 million and a P/E ratio of -8.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.07. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Gall acquired 5,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.09 per share, with a total value of $130,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $158,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at $158,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,800 in the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.