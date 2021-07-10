Brokerages Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Price Target at $2.75

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LYG shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday.

LYG stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,289 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,142,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,734 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 319,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 100,950 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 156,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

