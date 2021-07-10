Brokerages Set Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) PT at $82.07

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.07.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCL. UBS Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,185 shares of company stock worth $27,107,802. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL opened at $82.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.81. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.93.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.