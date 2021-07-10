Brokerages Set SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Target Price at $20.08

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.08.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEMR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 6.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEMR stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.89. 135,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,890. SEMrush has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $26.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEMrush will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

