Brokerages Set TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) PT at $30.21

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.21.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their target price on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other TravelCenters of America news, VP Mark R. Young sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,562.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Barry A. Richards sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,765.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 646.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 199,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,992,000 after buying an additional 150,128 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth about $2,756,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,767,000 after buying an additional 55,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TA traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.65. 97,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.89 million, a PE ratio of 633.00 and a beta of 2.18. TravelCenters of America has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

