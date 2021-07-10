Brokerages Set Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) PT at $18.00

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

VSTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vasta Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,042,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,477 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vasta Platform by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,885,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 177,361 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its holdings in Vasta Platform by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,685,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 308,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vasta Platform by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,101,000 after acquiring an additional 401,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Vasta Platform during the 1st quarter worth about $12,331,000. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VSTA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.73. 214,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,195. The company has a market capitalization of $641.68 million and a PE ratio of -70.27. Vasta Platform has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Vasta Platform will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

