Brokers Issue Forecasts for Netflix, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the Internet television network will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.87. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2021 earnings at $10.28 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $586.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.65.

NFLX opened at $535.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $505.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Netflix has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,271,291,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.