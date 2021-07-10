Brokers Issue Forecasts for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WFC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.74.

NYSE:WFC opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.57. The company has a market capitalization of $181.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,726 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,715,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,150 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,799,000 after purchasing an additional 815,990 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

