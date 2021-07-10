Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,160,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $19,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,731,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,575,000 after purchasing an additional 113,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,181,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062,134 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,191,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,940,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 113,996 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth $8,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $749.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.17 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 45.48% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

