Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 268.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 697,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508,039 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $21,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

NYSE VNT traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $32.39. 616,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.11. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.