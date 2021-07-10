Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $41.77 Million in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 982,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,774,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Spirit Realty Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRC. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $82,079,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $53,199,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,095,000 after acquiring an additional 976,318 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $20,323,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,870. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 173.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

