Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,905,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,213,513 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 0.8% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $152,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 983,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,263,000 after buying an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 17,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,700,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,876,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

