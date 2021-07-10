Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 463,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,852 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $69,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 817.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 58.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SUI traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,213. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.73 and a 52-week high of $180.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUI. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

