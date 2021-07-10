Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 910,412 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,837,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 910,412 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.82% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $79,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.39. 918,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

