Brooks Pennington III Sells 716 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $33,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,805.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CENT opened at $52.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.08. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $34.19 and a 1 year high of $62.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. Research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

CENT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,254,000 after acquiring an additional 59,983 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 527,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 75.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,246,000 after acquiring an additional 150,074 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 14.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 254,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,777,000 after acquiring an additional 31,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

