Brown Advisory Inc. Has $10.08 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,005 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.47.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $81.32 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

