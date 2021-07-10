Brown Advisory Inc. Has $11.36 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $190.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.84. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.86.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

