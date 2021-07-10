Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 260.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,752 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,213 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,956,000 after purchasing an additional 505,094 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,626,000 after purchasing an additional 228,136 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,832,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

ABC opened at $115.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $729,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $2,446,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,085,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,343 shares of company stock valued at $10,890,737 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

