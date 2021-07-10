Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 731.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 124,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 109,811 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 18,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

Shares of EMR opened at $97.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $59.07 and a 52-week high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

