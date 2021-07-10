BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Hits $0.44 on Exchanges

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $39.85 million and $45,959.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00053452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.18 or 0.00881250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005329 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

