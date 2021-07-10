Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BURBY. BNP Paribas upgraded Burberry Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC cut Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Burberry Group stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.559 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

