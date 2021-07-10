Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Trading Down 5.5%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s share price traded down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.18 and last traded at $26.20. 3,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 241,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.36.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,918,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,238,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,598,000 after purchasing an additional 388,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 98,584 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after acquiring an additional 107,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

About Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

