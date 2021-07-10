C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 35.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $93.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $81.28 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

