Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th.
NASDAQ CGO opened at $16.21 on Friday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03.
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund
Read More: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.