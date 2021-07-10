Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SEB Equity Research

SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SEB Equities assumed coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ:CALT opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $799.07 million and a PE ratio of -13.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17). Equities analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $3,923,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,047,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,611,000 after purchasing an additional 697,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

