Canaccord Genuity Boosts K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Price Target to GBX 452

K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 398 ($5.20) to GBX 452 ($5.91) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.23% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of K3 Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday.

K3C stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 352.50 ($4.61). 50,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,025. K3 Capital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 125.22 ($1.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 395 ($5.16). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 353.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £242.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

