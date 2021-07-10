Canaccord Genuity Boosts K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Price Target to GBX 452

K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 398 ($5.20) to GBX 452 ($5.91) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a no recommendation rating on shares of K3 Capital Group in a report on Wednesday.

K3C traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 352.50 ($4.61). 50,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,025. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 353.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. K3 Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125.22 ($1.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 395 ($5.16). The firm has a market cap of £242.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61.

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

