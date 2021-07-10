Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

CRDF stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.80. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 5,512.97%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 55.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.