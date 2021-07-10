CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Stock Position Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $28,573,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $10,813,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after buying an additional 414,578 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 1,426.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 401,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 375,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $4,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

