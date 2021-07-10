Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CABGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carlsberg A/S presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.91.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

