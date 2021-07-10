Carrefour (EPA:CA) Given a €17.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CA. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on Carrefour and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €17.93 ($21.09).

CA stock opened at €16.35 ($19.24) on Tuesday. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a fifty-two week high of €23.68 ($27.86). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €16.90.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

