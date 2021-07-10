Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRRFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrefour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Carrefour in a report on Wednesday. They set an underperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrefour currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

OTCMKTS:CRRFY opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

