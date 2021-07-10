Carry (CRE) Price Down 4.3% This Week

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Carry has a total market capitalization of $64.72 million and approximately $11.19 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Carry has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00032894 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00032506 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,327,492,876 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.